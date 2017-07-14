Now Playing
Posted: July 14, 2017

'The Walking Dead' stuntman dies after injury on set

Frank Ockenfels 3/AMC

By WSBTV.com

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. —

A stunt performer has died after a fall on the set of “The Walking Dead.”

Coweta County Coroner Richard Awk confirmed to WSBTV.com that John Bernecker died Wednesday.

Good Morning America reported the stuntman fell 25 feet onto concrete.

Production on the AMC action-packed zombie series has been halted following the fall.

The stuntman reportedly suffered a head injury so severe, he had to be taken by helicopter to a level one trauma center in Atlanta.

In a statement obtained by Deadline early Thursday, representatives from AMC confirmed that Bernecker “suffered serious injuries from a tragic accident on set.”

“We have temporarily shut down production,” the statement said. “We are keeping John and his family in our thoughts and prayers.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.

