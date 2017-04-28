Now Playing
Posted: April 28, 2017

School superintendent warns parents about '13 Reasons Why' series

This image released by Netflix shows Katherine Langford in a scene from the series,
Beth Dubber/Netflix via AP
This image released by Netflix shows Katherine Langford in a scene from the series, "13 Reasons Why," about a teenager who commits suicide. The stomach-turning suicide scene has triggered criticism from some mental health advocates that it romanticizes suicide and even promoted many schools across the country to send warning letters to parents and guardians. The show’s creators are unapologetic, saying their frank depiction of teen life needs to be “unflinching and raw.” 

By Scott Andera

Palm Beach Post Staff Writer

In one of the nation’s largest school districts, the superintendent is warning parents of a “dangerous trend” among students after they watched the Netflix series “13 Reasons Why.” 

The series, released March 31 on Netflix, tells the fictional story of the suicide of a 17-year-old girl who leaves behind audio recordings for 13 people who she said were partially responsible for her death. 

Robert Avossa of the Palm Beach County School District in Florida sent a letter home to parents Friday detailing why he is so concerned.

