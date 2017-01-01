Ryan Seacrest gets stuck in Times Square elevator, rescued

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2016 file photo, Ryan Seacrest attends Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in New York. Seacrest says he and about five other people got stuck in a Times Square elevator before an appearance on ABC's "Good Morning America" and were rescued by firefighters. The host of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" was heading up to the crystal ball on Friday morning, Dec. 30, 2016, when the elevator got stuck. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press