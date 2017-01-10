Report: Fox News settled harassment claims against O'Reilly

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2015 file photo, Bill O'Reilly of the Fox News Channel program "The O'Reilly Factor," poses for photos in New York. The New York Times reported that Juliet Huddy, a former Fox News personality who accused O'Reilly of sexual harassment, was paid a sum in the high six figures by the network's parent company in exchange for her silence and agreement not to sue. The secret agreement was reportedly struck between Huddy and network parent 21st Century Fox in September 2016, weeks after Roger Ailes was ousted as network chairman amid a sexual harassment scandal. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

The Associated Press