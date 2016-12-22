Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: December 22, 2016

Man charged with killing ex-reality TV contestant

Comments
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, file photo, police and coroner's officials investigate a home in the Lennox area of Los Angeles as they search for Lisa Marie Naegle, who has been missing since the previous weekend. A body believed to be that of the former reality show contestant was found buried in the backyard, after a man in one of her nursing classes pointed police to the shallow grave as they questioned him in the woman's disappearance, authorities said. Lisa Marie Naegle, 36, a nurse, was a losing contestant in 2010 on the E! network show
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, file photo, police and coroner's officials investigate a home in the Lennox area of Los Angeles as they search for Lisa Marie Naegle, who has been missing since the previous weekend. A body believed to be that of the former reality show contestant was found buried in the backyard, after a man in one of her nursing classes pointed police to the shallow grave as they questioned him in the woman's disappearance, authorities said. Lisa Marie Naegle, 36, a nurse, was a losing contestant in 2010 on the E! network show "Bridalplasty," where she competed for a dream wedding and plastic surgery. (Brad Graverson/The Daily Breeze via AP)

Related

View Larger
Man charged with killing ex-reality TV contestant
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, file photo, police and coroner's officials investigate a home in the Lennox area of Los Angeles as they search for Lisa Marie Naegle, who has been missing since the previous weekend. A body believed to be that of the former reality show contestant was found buried in the backyard, after a man in one of her nursing classes pointed police to the shallow grave as they questioned him in the woman's disappearance, authorities said. Lisa Marie Naegle, 36, a nurse, was a losing contestant in 2010 on the E! network show 'Bridalplasty,' where she competed for a dream wedding and plastic surgery. (Brad Graverson/The Daily Breeze via AP)
View Larger
Man charged with killing ex-reality TV contestant
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, file photo, police and coroner's officials investigate a home in the Lennox area of Los Angeles as they search for Lisa Marie Naegle, who has been missing since the previous weekend. A body believed to be that of the former reality show contestant was found buried in the backyard, after a man in one of her nursing classes pointed police to the shallow grave as they questioned him in the woman's disappearance, authorities said. Lisa Marie Naegle, 36, a nurse, was a losing contestant in 2010 on the E! network show 'Bridalplasty,' where she competed for a dream wedding and plastic surgery. (Brad Graverson/The Daily Breeze via AP)

The Associated Press

INGLEWOOD, Calif. —

A Southern California man has been charged with beating to death a former reality TV show contestant with a hammer and burying her in his backyard.

Jackie Rogers was charged Thursday with murder. It's unclear whether he has an attorney because his scheduled Thursday arraignment was postponed.

Rogers could face 26 years to life in prison if convicted.

The 34-year-old Lennox man is charged with bludgeoning to death Lisa Marie Naegle of San Pedro last Sunday.

Naegle was a registered nurse who taught nursing at a local community college. She was a losing contestant in the 2010 reality series "Bridalplasty."

Rogers was a student of the 36-year-old married woman. He was arrested after video showed him leaving a Torrance beerhall with Naegle. Police haven't disclosed the nature of their relationship.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download the B98.5 App

Download the B98.5 App

 

© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2016 Rovi Corporation