'Magnum P.I.' reboot in the works: reports

CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

Actor Tom Selleck stars as Thomas Sullivan Magnum on the CBS television series "Magnum, P.I." He is in a red Ferrari 308 and wearing a Hawaiian floral print shirt. Image dated January 1, 1984. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

By Carlin Becker, Rare.us

CBS is working on a reboot of its classic show “Magnum P.I.,” according to reports.

The first eight seasons of the original series aired on CBS in the 1980s. The show starred Tom Selleck.

The series reboot “follows Thomas Magnum (Selleck’s former role), a decorated ex-Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator. With help from fellow vets Theodore ‘TC’ Calvin and Orville ‘Rick’ Wright, as well as that of disavowed former MI:6 agent Juliet Higgins, Magnum takes on the cases no one else will, helping those who have no one else to turn to,” Variety magazine reported.

The reboot has already been given a “pilot-production commitment” from the network, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It’s unclear whether Selleck will return for the reboot, but as he is currently under contract with CBS for the hit show “Blue Bloods,” it’s plausible that he could appear on the new “Magnum P.I.”

The reboot comes after a recent attempt to revive the series flopped.

Last year, ABC attempted to develop a sequel series, titled “Magnum,” which would have followed Magnum’s daughter who returns to Hawaii to take over her father’s P.I. firm. However, the show did not move beyond the development stage.

