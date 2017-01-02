Now Playing
Posted: January 02, 2017

Katie Couric returns to 'Today' show as guest co-anchor

In this photo provided by NBC, Katie Couric, left, joins Matt Lauer on NBC News' TODAY show Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in New York. Couric returned to the co-anchor chair for the first time in more than a decade Monday. She made cameo appearances on the show in recent years, but Monday was her first time as a guest co-anchor. (Nathan Congleton/NBC News' TODAY via AP)
FILE - In this May 3, 2016, file photo, Katie Couric attends the LA premiere of her documentary 'Under The Gun' in Beverly Hills, Calif. Couric returned to the 'Today' show Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, to co-anchor for the first time since she left the program in 2006. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Longtime "Today" show viewers are being treated to a familiar sight this week as Katie Couric returns to the co-anchor chair for the first time in more than a decade.

Couric rejoined Matt Lauer on Monday to begin a weeklong stint on the NBC morning program. She told Lauer, "It just feels like I never left." She has made cameo appearances on the show in recent years, but Monday was her first time as a guest co-anchor.

Couric co-hosted "Today" with Lauer and his predecessor, Bryant Gumbel, from 1989 to 2006. She left NBC to become anchor of the CBS Evening News and is now with Yahoo News.

Couric is filling in for Savannah Guthrie, who's on maternity leave. Another former "Today" co-anchor, Meredith Vieira, will fill in next week.

