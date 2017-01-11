Jamie Foxx to host 'Beat Shazam,' an app-based game show

FILE - This Jan. 5, 2017, file photo shows Jamie Foxx at the premiere of "Sleepless," in Los Angeles. The Oscar-winning actor will host Fox TV’s “Beat Shazam,” an interactive game show based on the song-identification app Shazam. The game show’s producers include Mark Burnett of “Survivor” and “The Voice.” (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press