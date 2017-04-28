Now Playing
Posted: April 28, 2017

Fox News sets a new late-afternoon show

FILE - In this July 22, 2015 file photo, co-host Eric Bolling appears on
FILE - In this July 22, 2015 file photo, co-host Eric Bolling appears on "The Five" television program, on the Fox News Channel, in New York. Bolling will host "The Specialists, a new show debuting Monday, May 1, 2017, which will replace "The Five." (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Fox News Channel is replacing its late-afternoon program "The Five" with a panel show that looks similar.

Called "The Specialists," the show debuting Monday will feature five people talking about the issues of the day. Eric Bolling, who works on "The Five," is the best-known personality on the new program.

Besides Bolling, the show will feature Katherine Timpf and Eboni Williams, along with a rotating series of guest experts on topics of the day, Fox said Friday. Timpf and Williams are both relatively new to Fox, joining the network in 2015.

"The Five" moved to prime time after the firing of Bill O'Reilly.

