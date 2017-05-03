'Daily Show' alumni to join Stephen Colbert on 'Late Show'

In this Feb. 22, 2017 photo released by CBS, host Stephen Colbert appears on the set of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," in New York. Colbert will reunite with his former Comedy Central cast members Jon Stewart, Samantha Bee, John Oliver, Ed Helms and Rob Corddry for a special episode airing Tuesday, May 9. (Gail Schulman/CBS via AP)

The Associated Press