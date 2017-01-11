Now Playing
Posted: January 11, 2017

British TV trailer shows Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson

FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2016 file photo, actor Joseph Fiennes attends AOL's BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the film, "Risen" in New York. Fiennes has been cast in Hulu's adaptation of Margaret Atwood's award-winning novel, "The Handmaid's Tale." Sky Arts released a trailer of its upcoming "Urban Myths" series on Jan. 11, 2017, which will feature one episode with Fiennes playing Michael Jackson. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

Sky Arts has released a trailer for its upcoming "Urban Myths" series, which it says looks at "remarkable stories from well-known historical, artistic and cultural figures, which may or may not have happened in real life."

In the preview, Fiennes is shown wearing Jackson's signature hat while seated in a car driven by Elizabeth Taylor, who is played by Stockard Channing. The network says one episode will detail a supposed road trip taken by Jackson, Taylor and Marlon Brando in 2001.

The casting of Fiennes, who is white, as Jackson was criticized when it was announced. Fiennes defended himself to The Associated Press last year, saying the project doesn't promote stereotyping.

