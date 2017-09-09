Alton Brown bringing back 'Good Eats' in 2018

Brad Barket/Getty Images

Chef Alton Brown attends "Meet The Author" at Apple Store Soho on November 21, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images)

By Rodney Ho, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta food guru Alton Brown is bringing a revamped version of his “Good Eats” show back to the Food Network in 2018.

“We’re restarting it. We’re bringing it back,” Brown told a cheering, standing-room-only Dragon Con audience in downtown Atlanta on Sunday. “We’re getting the band back together!”

He dubbed it “Return of the Eats.” The show will air for 30 minutes, like the original. Additional scenes will be available online.

The first generation “Good Eats” aired for 14 seasons, over 244 episodes, on the Food Network from 1999 to 2011. It was one of the few shows shot out of Atlanta in its early days, long before tax incentives came into play. His quirky, nerd-like obsession with food and his scientific approach toward everything from eggs to beef created a devoted following.

Brown has been a staple on the Food Network for years on shows such as “Iron Chef America” and “Cutthroat Kitchen.”

Lucky Yates, a regular character on the original “Good Eats,” said that he’s “absolutely thrilled to don the ol’ Dungeon Master’s robe again.”