Actors Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder expecting 1st baby

FILE - In this May 7, 2016 file photo, Nikki Reed, left, and Ian Somerhalder attend "To the Rescue: Saving Animal Lives" Gala and Fundraiser held at Paramount Pictures Studio in Los Angeles. Reed and Somerhalder announced on Thursday, May 4, 2017, that they are expecting their first child. The actors announced Reed's pregnancy in separate Instagram posts that expressed their joy and already strong feelings about their unborn child. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press