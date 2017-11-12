Now Playing
Posted: November 12, 2017

Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran vie for best artist at MTV EMAs

Singer Bono, from the band U2, performs on stage in Trafalgar Square ahead of the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards, in London, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Singer Bono, from the band U2, performs on stage in Trafalgar Square ahead of the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards, in London, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran vie for best artist at MTV EMAs
Musicians U2 perform on stage in Trafalgar Square ahead of the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards, in London, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran vie for best artist at MTV EMAs
Musicians U2 perform on stage in Trafalgar Square ahead of the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards, in London, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran vie for best artist at MTV EMAs
Singer Bono, left, and Adam Clayton, from the band U2 perform on stage in Trafalgar Square ahead of the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards, in London, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran vie for best artist at MTV EMAs
Musicians U2 perform on stage in Trafalgar Square ahead of the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards, in London, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran vie for best artist at MTV EMAs
Musicians U2 perform on stage in Trafalgar Square ahead of the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards, in London, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran vie for best artist at MTV EMAs
Musicians U2 perform on stage in Trafalgar Square ahead of the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards, in London, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

The Associated Press

LONDON —

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran are among contenders for best artist at the MTV EMAs, where Irish rockers U2 are set to be named global icons.

Swift has nominations in six categories at the music awards, including best artist and best video, for "Look What You Made Me Do." Other multiple nominees include Sheeran, Sam Mendes and Kendrick Lamar.

Rita Ora hosts the concert-style awards ceremony at London's SSE Arena on Sunday.

Performers include pop star Demi Lovato, singer-songwriter Kesha, rockers The Killers, grime artist Stormzy and rapper Eminem.

U2, who played an MTV-sponsored concert Saturday in London's Trafalgar Square, are due to receive the Global Icon award.

The MTV Europe Music Awards are held in a different European city each year. Winners are selected by fans across the continent.

