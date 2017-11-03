Taylor Swift releases fourth song from upcoming album

Kevin Mazur

Taylor Swift released the fourth track from her upcoming album early Friday morning.

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

As promised, singer Taylor Swift released a new song at midnight Friday.

“Call It What You Want” is a track from Swift’s upcoming “Reputation” album, which will be released on Nov. 10, Billboard reported.

Swift teased the song on social media Thursday with a typewritten note that previewed some of the song’s lyrics.

The song is the fourth preview from Swift’s upcoming album. Previously released were “Look What You Made Me Do,” “... Ready for It?” and “Gorgeous.” Swift is set to premiere another tune with a live performance airing during ABC’s “Scandal” show on Nov. 9, Billboard reported.