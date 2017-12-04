Now Playing
Posted: December 04, 2017

Taylor Swift adds second show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta, GA (November 28, 2017) – Due to overwhelming demand on Taylor Swift Tix, a second show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 10, 2018 has been added to Taylor Swift’s reputation Stadium Tour. Taylor Swift’s August 11th show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium was announced earlier this month.

Tickets for both shows go on sale to the general-public December 13th at 10am local. The additional show will be added to the Taylor Swift Tix presale powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Registration has closed, but if this venue was selected as a ticket preference, the access code can be used for the original or newly announced show.

Please visit www.TaylorSwift.com for more info. 

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

