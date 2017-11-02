Now Playing
Posted: November 02, 2017

Taye Diggs, Diane Guerrero among planned guests at BookCon

FILE - In this June 15, 2017 file photo, Taye Diggs appears in West Hollywood, Calif. Diggs and Shane Evans will be promoting their picture book “I Love You More” during the June 2-3 BookCon gathering at the Javits Center in Manhattan. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

NEW YORK (AP) — Taye Diggs and Shane Evans will be among those on hand for next year's BookCon.

Diggs and Evans will be promoting their picture book "I Love You More" during the June 2-3 gathering at the Javits Center in Manhattan. Other guests include "Orange is the New Black" actress Diane Guerrero, whose book "My Family Divided" will tell of growing up as the child of undocumented immigrants, and popular young adult authors Angie Thomas and Jason Reynolds.

The guest lineup was announced Thursday by BookCon producer ReedPOP. BookCon is a fan-based event that began as an offshoot of the publishing industry's annual convention and trade show, BookExpo.

