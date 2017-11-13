Now Playing
Posted: November 16, 2017

Target run: Taylor Swift shocks shoppers while buying album

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2017 file photo, Taylor Swift performs at the DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert in Houston, Texas. Swift announced the first of dates for her “reputation Stadium Tour” on Monday. It kicks off May 8, 2018, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. —

Taylor Swift has left some fans shocked by dropping by a Tennessee Target store to pick up a few things, including her new album.

The Nashville Tennessean reports the superstar singer chronicled her Target run through Instagram Stories. The newspaper reports Swift approached fans and video chatted with their friends who missed out on the surprise visit to the store.

Swift approached some star struck shoppers in the store, telling them "you can talk to me if you want."

Swift said in her story that she has a tradition of visiting the store to buy her album when a new one comes out. Her sixth album, "Reputation," was released last week.

