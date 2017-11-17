Tambor doesn't see how he can return to 'Transparent'

FILE - In this April 22, 2017 file photo, Jeffrey Tambor arrives at the "Transparent" FYC special screening in Los Angeles. Trace Lysette, an actress on "Transparent," says the show’s star Tambor pressed his body against hers in a sexually aggressive manner during filming and made inappropriate and unwanted sexual statements. Tambor denies the allegations saying he has “never been a predator - ever.” (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

Actor Jeffrey Tambor says he doesn't see how he can return to the Amazon series "Transparent" following two allegations of sexual harassment against him.

In an ambiguous statement Sunday, Tambor referenced what he calls a "politicized atmosphere" that has afflicted the set. He also says that the idea that he would deliberately harass anyone is untrue.

Two women have come forward over the past few weeks to accuse Tambor of sexual harassment, including "Transparent" actress Trace Lysette and his former assistant.

Tambor has won two Emmys for portraying Maura Pfefferman in the highly regarded show, which is now in its fourth season. Many interpreted his words to mean that he was leaving the show, which has not been confirmed.

Representatives for Amazon did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.