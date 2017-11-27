Taiwanese crime thriller claims 3 top Golden Horse awards

Taiwanese actress Vicky Chen, from left, director Yang Ya Che and Hong Kong actress Kara Wai hold their awards for Best Supporting Actress, Best Feature Film and Best Leading Actress at the 54th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. They won for the film " The Bold, The Corrupt, and The Beautiful " at this year's Golden Horse Awards -the Chinese-language film industry's biggest annual events.(AP Photo/ Chiang Ying-ying)

View Larger Chinese director Vivian Qu holds her awards and poses for media for Best The Best Director at the 54th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Qu won for the film 'Angels Wear White' at this year's Golden Horse Awards -the Chinese-language film industry's biggest annual events.

View Larger Hong Kong actress Kara Wai holds her awards and poses for media for Best The Best Leading Actress at the 54th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Wai won for the film 'The Bold, The Corrupt, and The Beautifu' at this year's Golden Horse Awards -the Chinese-language film industry's biggest annual events.

View Larger Chinese actor Tu Men, left, kisses Hong Kong actress Kara Wai's hand with their awards for media for Best Leading actor and Actress at the 54th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. The Golden Horse awards are the Chinese-language film industry's biggest annual events.

View Larger Chinese actor Tu Men, left, and Hong Kong actress Kara Wai hold their awards and pose for media for Best Leading actor and Actress at the 54th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. The Golden Horse awards are the Chinese-language film industry's biggest annual events.

View Larger Chinese actor Tu Men holds his awards and poses for media for Best The Best Leading Actor at the 54th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Qu won for the film 'Angels Wear White' at this year's Golden Horse Awards -the Chinese-language film industry's biggest annual events.

View Larger Chinese actor Tu Men arrives at the 54th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Tu is nominated for Best Leading Actor for the film 'Old Beast' at this year's Golden Horse Awards -one of the Chinese-language film industry's biggest annual events.

View Larger Taiwanese actor Chung Kai-hsun arrives at the 54th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Chung is nominated for Best Leading Actor for the film 'Who Killed Cock Robin' at this year's Golden Horse Awards -one of the Chinese-language film industry's biggest annual events.