Swiss prosecutors won't pursue Polanski rape case

FILE - In this Oct. 30, 3017 file photo director Roman Polanski poses during a photo call prior to the screening of "Based on a true story" in Paris, France. Swiss prosecutors say they won’t pursue an investigation of Oscar-winning director Roman Polanski over allegations by a German woman that he raped her when she was a teenager 45 years ago. Prosecutors in the Swiss capital, Bern, said Wednesday Nov. 8, 2017 that the alleged crime of sexual actions with children has long since fallen under the statute of limitations, which was 15 years at the time. (AP Photo/Francois Mori,file)

