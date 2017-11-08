Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: November 08, 2017

Swiss prosecutors won't pursue Polanski rape case

Comments
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 3017 file photo director Roman Polanski poses during a photo call prior to the screening of
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 3017 file photo director Roman Polanski poses during a photo call prior to the screening of "Based on a true story" in Paris, France. Swiss prosecutors say they won’t pursue an investigation of Oscar-winning director Roman Polanski over allegations by a German woman that he raped her when she was a teenager 45 years ago. Prosecutors in the Swiss capital, Bern, said Wednesday Nov. 8, 2017 that the alleged crime of sexual actions with children has long since fallen under the statute of limitations, which was 15 years at the time. (AP Photo/Francois Mori,file)

Related

View Larger
Swiss prosecutors won't pursue Polanski rape case
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2017 photo director Roman Polanski poses during a photo call to the screening of 'Based on a true story' in Paris, France. Swiss prosecutors say they won’t pursue an investigation of Oscar-winning director Roman Polanski over allegations by a German woman that he raped her when she was a teenager 45 years ago. Prosecutors in the Swiss capital, Bern, said Wednesday Nov. 8, 2017 that the alleged crime of sexual actions with children has long since fallen under the statute of limitations, which was 15 years at the time.

The Associated Press

GENEVA —

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss prosecutors say they won't pursue an investigation of Oscar-winning director Roman Polanski over allegations by a German woman that he raped her when she was a teenager 45 years ago.

Prosecutors in the Swiss capital, Bern, said Wednesday that the statute of limitations for the alleged crime of sexual actions with children had long since expired.

The 61-year-old plaintiff filed a criminal complaint in September alleging Polanski raped her at his chalet in Gstaad, in Bern canton (state) in 1972. The statute of limitations was 15 years at the time.

The 84-year-old Polanski has been a fugitive from U.S. justice since he fled to France in 1978 after pleading guilty to having unlawful sex with a minor in California.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation