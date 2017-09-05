Now Playing
Posted: September 05, 2017

Swift single keeps 'Despacito' from breaking Mariah record

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2017, file photo, Taylor Swift performs at the DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert in Houston, Texas. Billboard announced Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, that Swift’s new single “Look What You Made Me Do” has topped its Hot 100 chart, unseating “Despacito” from the No. 1 spot after 16 weeks. Swift’s song denied the song by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee from breaking a record set by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men for the longest son atop the Hot 100 chart. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. —

Look what Taylor Swift has done. Her new single pushed the ubiquitous hit "Despacito" off the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart after 16 weeks and just shy of breaking Mariah Carey's record.

Billboard announced Tuesday that Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do," became her fifth Hot 100 chart topper. "Despacito," by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, had tied Carey's duet with Boyz II Men, "One Sweet Day," as the longest running No. 1 songs in the 59-year history of the charts.

Swift however set her own record with the new song from her upcoming album "reputation." ''Look" broke a weekly streaming record for a song by a woman with 84.4 million U.S. streams, according to Nielsen Music.

