Swift single keeps 'Despacito' from breaking Mariah record

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2017, file photo, Taylor Swift performs at the DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert in Houston, Texas. Billboard announced Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, that Swift’s new single “Look What You Made Me Do” has topped its Hot 100 chart, unseating “Despacito” from the No. 1 spot after 16 weeks. Swift’s song denied the song by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee from breaking a record set by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men for the longest son atop the Hot 100 chart. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press