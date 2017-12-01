Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: December 01, 2017

Swift's 'reputation' is on all streaming platforms

Comments
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016 file photo, Taylor Swift presents the award for entertainer of the year at the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Swift’s “reputation” is finally available on Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming platforms. Swift released her sixth album three weeks ago, but did not put the album on streaming sites. The album sold more than 1 million copies in its first week.(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016 file photo, Taylor Swift presents the award for entertainer of the year at the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Swift’s “reputation” is finally available on Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming platforms. Swift released her sixth album three weeks ago, but did not put the album on streaming sites. The album sold more than 1 million copies in its first week.(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Taylor Swift's "reputation" is finally available on Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming platforms.

Swift released her sixth album three weeks ago, but didn't put the album on streaming sites. "Reputation" sold more than 1 million copies in its first week.

The album is also now available on Google Play, Tidal, Pandora and Amazon Music. It features the hits "Ready for It?" and "Look What You Made Me Do."

Swift earned two Grammy nominations this week: she's up for best country song for writing Little Big Town's "Better Man" and best song written for visual media for "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," taken from the "Fifth Shades Darker" soundtrack.

"Reputation" will qualify for nominations at the 2019 Grammys.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation