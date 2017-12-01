Swift's 'reputation' is on all streaming platforms

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016 file photo, Taylor Swift presents the award for entertainer of the year at the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Swift’s “reputation” is finally available on Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming platforms. Swift released her sixth album three weeks ago, but did not put the album on streaming sites. The album sold more than 1 million copies in its first week.(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press