Posted: July 07, 2017

Suspended Fox Business anchor says he's fighting back

FILE - In this April 11, 2011 file photo, Charles Payne, of the Fox Business Network, appears on "Varney & Co.," in New York. Payne has been suspended after reportedly being accused of sexual harassment. The network said Thursday, July 6, 2017, it suspended "Making Money" anchor Payne pending an investigation, but didn't provide any details. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

A suspended Fox Business Network host says he will fight reported charges of sexual harassment "like a lion armed with truth."

Charles Payne, host of the network's "Making Money" show, defended himself on Twitter on Friday. The network didn't say why he was suspended. But the Los Angeles Times, citing two anonymous sources, reported that Payne had been accused of harassment by a female political analyst who appeared on the network.

Payne called the charges an ugly lie that he denies to his core. He said there is a mountain of proof that he's being falsely accused, in a Twitter post that includes the hashtag fightingback.

A series of harassment claims has shadowed the media giant, including sister network Fox News Channel.

