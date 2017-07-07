Suspended Fox Business anchor says he's fighting back

FILE - In this April 11, 2011 file photo, Charles Payne, of the Fox Business Network, appears on "Varney & Co.," in New York. Payne has been suspended after reportedly being accused of sexual harassment. The network said Thursday, July 6, 2017, it suspended "Making Money" anchor Payne pending an investigation, but didn't provide any details. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

The Associated Press