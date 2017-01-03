Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: January 03, 2017

Susan Sarandon's baby grandson fractures skull in accident

Comments
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2010, file photo, Susan Sarandon and her daughter, Eva Amurri arrive for the 62nd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Amurri, who now goes by her married name, Eva Amurri Martino, wrote on her blog Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, that her infant son sustained a fractured skull and brain bleeding after being accidently dropped by a nurse, and she has suffered anxiety in the weeks since the incident. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2010, file photo, Susan Sarandon and her daughter, Eva Amurri arrive for the 62nd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Amurri, who now goes by her married name, Eva Amurri Martino, wrote on her blog Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, that her infant son sustained a fractured skull and brain bleeding after being accidently dropped by a nurse, and she has suffered anxiety in the weeks since the incident. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

The Associated Press

Martino writes on her blog that her night nurse fell asleep and dropped baby Major a few days after Thanksgiving. Martino says the baby, who was born in October, spent two days in the hospital but suffered no permanent brain damage.

She says the night nurse no longer works for her and her husband, former Major League Soccer player Kyle Martino. The actress says the couple no longer has "night time help."

Martino writes that she was overwhelmed with guilt for a time since the accident, but has finally made peace with it.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download the B98.5 App

Download the B98.5 App

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation