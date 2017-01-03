Susan Sarandon's baby grandson fractures skull in accident

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2010, file photo, Susan Sarandon and her daughter, Eva Amurri arrive for the 62nd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Amurri, who now goes by her married name, Eva Amurri Martino, wrote on her blog Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, that her infant son sustained a fractured skull and brain bleeding after being accidently dropped by a nurse, and she has suffered anxiety in the weeks since the incident. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

The Associated Press