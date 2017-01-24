Susan G. Komen’s Bubbles & Bling

Susan G. Komen Greater Atlanta is hosting its 4th annual Bubbles & Bling cocktail party on February 25th at the Mason Fine Art Gallery, and we want YOU there! Join us on the pink carpet for some movie magic.

The night will include Hollywood inspired food, an open bar, a DJ to keep the party going, an exclusive silent and live auction, and more!

Wardrobe is key to a successful blockbuster – this year we invite you to dress in your best movie character costume to support our mission and help our community detect and survive breast cancer.

Get info and buy tickets at http://komenatlanta.org/