Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: January 24, 2017

Susan G. Komen’s Bubbles & Bling

Comments

Susan G. Komen Greater Atlanta is hosting its 4th annual Bubbles & Bling cocktail party on February 25th at the Mason Fine Art Gallery, and we want YOU there! Join us on the pink carpet for some movie magic.

The night will include Hollywood inspired food, an open bar, a DJ to keep the party going, an exclusive silent and live auction, and more!

Wardrobe is key to a successful blockbuster – this year we invite you to dress in your best movie character costume to support our mission and help our community detect and survive breast cancer.

Get info and buy tickets at http://komenatlanta.org/

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download the B98.5 App

Download the B98.5 App

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation