Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: January 11, 2017

Surviving Carpenters member sues over digital royalties

Comments
FILE - This March 14, 1972 file photo shows Karen Carpenter, left, and Richard Carpenter, of The Carpenters, posing with their award for best pop vocal per during the 14th annual 1971 Grammy Awards in New York. Richard Carpenter sued Universal Music Group on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, seeking more than $2 million in royalties he says are owed to him and the estate of his late sister for sales of digital music on services such as Apple's iTunes. The Carpenters won three Grammy Awards, including for their song
FILE - This March 14, 1972 file photo shows Karen Carpenter, left, and Richard Carpenter, of The Carpenters, posing with their award for best pop vocal per during the 14th annual 1971 Grammy Awards in New York. Richard Carpenter sued Universal Music Group on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, seeking more than $2 million in royalties he says are owed to him and the estate of his late sister for sales of digital music on services such as Apple's iTunes. The Carpenters won three Grammy Awards, including for their song "Close to You." (AP Photo/File)

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

Grammy winner Richard Carpenter is suing over royalties he contends are owed from licensing "Carpenters" songs for online services such as Apple's iTunes.

Carpenter filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court against Universal Music Group seeking more than $2 million in royalties. He is suing on behalf of himself and the estate of his sister, Karen Carpenter, who died in 1983.

The suit is one of a number of lawsuits filed after a 2010 appellate court ruled in a case involving Eminem's record label that music downloads from services such as iTunes should result in higher payments to artists.

Carpenter says he has been unable to resolve the dispute without suing.

An email message to Universal Music Group was not immediately returned.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download the B98.5 App

Download the B98.5 App

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation