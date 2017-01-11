Surviving Carpenters member sues over digital royalties

FILE - This March 14, 1972 file photo shows Karen Carpenter, left, and Richard Carpenter, of The Carpenters, posing with their award for best pop vocal per during the 14th annual 1971 Grammy Awards in New York. Richard Carpenter sued Universal Music Group on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, seeking more than $2 million in royalties he says are owed to him and the estate of his late sister for sales of digital music on services such as Apple's iTunes. The Carpenters won three Grammy Awards, including for their song "Close to You." (AP Photo/File)

The Associated Press