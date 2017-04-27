Now Playing
Posted: April 27, 2017

Surprise! Johnny Depp appears as Jack Sparrow on Disney ride

FILE - In this May 23, 2016, file photo, Johnny Depp arrives at the premiere of
FILE - In this May 23, 2016, file photo, Johnny Depp arrives at the premiere of "Alice Through the Looking Glass" at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California’s Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday, April 26, 2017, when Depp appeared as Captain Jack Sparrow inside the ride. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. —

Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

Johnny Depp donned the getup of his swashbuckling alter ego and interacted with riders on Wednesday. Videos taken by park goers and shared on social media show Depp chatting with fans as they passed by on the ride's boats. He also spoke to a crowd outside.

Depp returns to the big screen as Sparrow next month in the fifth film based on the ride. "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" opens May 26, after premiering at Shanghai Disneyland on May 11.

