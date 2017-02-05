Sign in with your existing account
Posted: February 06, 2017
Super Bowl halftime: Lady Gaga didn't actually jump from the roof of the NRG Stadium
Lady Gaga Performs The Halftime Show at Super Bowl 2017
By
Nicole Moschella
HOUSTON
—
Thanks to the magic of television, Lady Gaga was able to trick viewers at home into believing she jumped from the roof of the NRG Stadium
during the Super Bowl halftime show.
>> For complete coverage of Super Bowl LI, click here
>> PHOTOS: Super Bowl 2017 halftime show with Lady Gaga
>> Super Bowl 2017 halftime: Lady Gaga brings drones, LGBT message
According to TMZ, Gaga performed the death-defying stunt ahead of her real performance and the pre-recorded footage of her flying down to the stage was aired for viewers at home.
At the stadium, Gaga was already suspended over the middle of the stadium when cameras picked up the shot, which can be seen in a video recording from an audience member. Still, she did not use a stunt double.
So, she didn’t do it live, but the fact that she did it at all has generated lots of attention.
Watch the
video at TMZ.
