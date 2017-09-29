Strait, Brooks among stars to play hurricane relief concert

In this combination photo, Carrie Underwood appears at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 2, 2017, from left, George Strait arrives at the MusiCares Person of the Year tribute in Los Angeles on Feb. 10, 2017. Garth Brooks, appears at the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 2, 2016, and Reba McEntire arrives at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 2, 2017. Underwood, Strait, Brooks and McEntire will play a benefit concert in Nashville on Nov. 12 to raise money for those affected by recent hurricanes. (AP Photo/File)

The Associated Press