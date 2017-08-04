Sting will headline Florida Orchestra’s 50th anniversary gala

Isa Foltin/Getty Images

Sting will perform on stage with the Florida Orchestra in December.

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Pop star Sting will accompany the Florida Orchestra for its 50th anniversary gala in December, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

The former lead singer of the Police will appear for 90 minutes with the Orchestra on December 9 at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg. The 16-time Grammy Award winner is expected to perform his hits with the Orchestra and a three-piece band, including “Roxanne,” “Every Breath You Take” and “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic,” the Times reported.

"We shot for the moon and we're so delighted that it all worked out," Edward Parsons, the orchestra's general manager, told the Times. "It was important for us on the 50th anniversary to really go all in and try to get someone of world class caliber."

Previous gala guests for the Florida Orchestra have included cellist Yo-Yo Ma and violinist Itzhak Perlman.