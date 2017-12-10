Now Playing
Posted: December 10, 2017

Sting performs at Florida Orchestra’s 50th Anniversary Gala

Sting sang several songs, accompanied by the Florida Orchestra, on Saturday night.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Sting sang several songs, accompanied by the Florida Orchestra, on Saturday night.

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. —

Grammy Award-winning musician Sting performed Saturday night during the Florida Orchestra’s 50th Anniversary Gala in St. Petersburg, The Tampa Bay Times reported.

Sting, 66, who has won 16 Grammys as a solo artist and as a member of The Police, sang some of his notable hits, including “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic,” “Roxanne” and “Englishman in New York,” the Times reported.

Born Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner in 1951, Sting earned his first Grammy in 1980 with The Police. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with The Police in 2003.

