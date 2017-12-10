Sting performs at Florida Orchestra’s 50th Anniversary Gala

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Sting sang several songs, accompanied by the Florida Orchestra, on Saturday night.

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Grammy Award-winning musician Sting performed Saturday night during the Florida Orchestra’s 50th Anniversary Gala in St. Petersburg, The Tampa Bay Times reported.

>> Read more trending news

Sting, 66, who has won 16 Grammys as a solo artist and as a member of The Police, sang some of his notable hits, including “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic,” “Roxanne” and “Englishman in New York,” the Times reported.

Thank you for a lovely evening, St. Petersburg. I had a great time performing with the Florida Orchestra.



Sting performs with the Florida Orchestra for 50th Anniversary Gala

By Gabrielle Angotti-Jones and Chris Urso, December 10 2017https://t.co/G1HM8vNRge - @tampabaytimes pic.twitter.com/qJUD62A65l — Sting (@OfficialSting) December 10, 2017

Born Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner in 1951, Sting earned his first Grammy in 1980 with The Police. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with The Police in 2003.