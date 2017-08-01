Now Playing
Posted: August 01, 2017

Stevie Wonder, Green Day to play Global Citizen Festival

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2015, file photo, musician Stevie Wonder performs during a free pop-up concert in Philadelphia. Stevie Wonder, Green Day, The Killers, The Lumineers and The Chainsmokers will perform at the Sept. 23, 2017, Global Citizen Festival, an annual free event held in New York's Central Park. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2015, file photo, musician Stevie Wonder performs during a free pop-up concert in Philadelphia. Stevie Wonder, Green Day, The Killers, The Lumineers and The Chainsmokers will perform at the Sept. 23, 2017, Global Citizen Festival, an annual free event held in New York’s Central Park. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Stevie Wonder, Green Day to play Global Citizen Festival
FILE - In this March 16, 2017 file photo, The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall, left, and Drew Taggart perform in Austin, Texas. Stevie Wonder, Green Day, The Killers, The Lumineers and The Chainsmokers will perform at the Sept. 23, Global Citizen Festival, an annual free event held in New York’s Central Park.
FILE - In this May 19, 2017, file photo, Billie Joe Armstrong of the band Green Day performs on ABC's 'Good Morning America' 2017 Summer Concert Series in New York. Stevie Wonder, Green Day, The Killers, The Lumineers and The Chainsmokers will perform at the Sept. 23, Global Citizen Festival, an annual free event held in New York’s Central Park.

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Stevie Wonder, Green Day, The Killers, The Lumineers and The Chainsmokers will perform at this year's Global Citizen Festival, an annual free event held in New York's Central Park.

Special guests Pharrell Williams, Big Sean, Andra Day and Alessia Cara will also perform at the Sept. 23 event. MSNBC and Comcast NBCUniversal will air a live simulcast of the full concert on MSNBC and MSNBC.com.

There also will be some crossover with the iHeartRadio Music Festival taking place the same weekend, including Big Sean, who will perform on both stages in one night.

Fans can earn their free tickets for admission by joining the movement at globalcitizenfestival.com.

