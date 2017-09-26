Steven Tyler announces illness, Aerosmith cancels tour dates

Jonathan Leibson

Steven Tyler performs at the Andrea Bocelli show as part of the 2017 Celebrity Fight Night in Italy Benefiting The Andrea Bocelli Foundation and the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center on September 8, 2017 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night)

By Boston25News.com

Steven Tyler is sick and Aerosmith is cancelling a few tour dates, according to a tweet published by the singer's official Twitter account.

"Unfortunately, due to unexpected medical issues, lead singer, Steven Tyler, is seeking immediate care and has been advised by his doctors that he cannot travel or perform at this time," the news release reads.

Tyler turned 69 years old in March.



The band has cancelled tour dates in Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Mexico through October 7.

"Please not to worry ... I am not in life threatening condition," Tyler is quoted as saying in the news release.