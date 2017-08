Steve Harvey: Leaked memo a learning experience for him

Host/executive producer Steve Harvey participates in the "Steve" panel during the NBC Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Steve Harvey says he learned two things after catching heat for a leaked memo.

In an email to his staff for "The Steve Harvey Show," the comedian cautioned people not to approach him in the makeup chair or "ambush" him in a hallway.

Harvey told a TV critics' meeting Thursday that he realized, in his words, he can't write and he should never write.

Harvey, who was promoting his new, Los Angeles-based syndicated show titled "Steve," called himself a congenial guy.

The email, which Harvey said was a year old, was obtained and posted in May by Chicago media blogger Robert Feder.

Harvey compared his request to a parent asking his kids for a few moments alone at the end of the workday.

His daytime talk show debuts Sept. 5.