Posted: September 25, 2017

Sterling K. Brown, Chadwick Boseman support NFL players

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016, file photo, Chadwick Boseman arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Doctor Strange" at the TCL Chinese Theatre. Sterling K. Brown and Boseman are throwing their support behind pro football players who took a knee in protest of President Donald Trump. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, file photo, Sterling K. Brown arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Brown and Chadwick Boseman are throwing their support behind pro football players who took a knee in protest of President Donald Trump.

Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Sterling K. Brown and Chadwick Boseman are throwing their support behind pro football players who took a knee in protest of President Donald Trump.

The actors commended players in the National Football League who sat, knelt or raised their fists in defiance during the national anthem on Sunday. The players responded after Trump said anyone who knelt during "The Star-Spangled Banner" should be fired, and used a profane term to describe such a player.

Brown and Boseman star in the upcoming film "Marshall" about Thurgood Marshall, the first black on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Boseman called the players patriots, saying America is born out of people being revolutionary.

Brown said Trump has brought ugliness to the surface and "we can no longer remain silent."

Copyright The Associated Press

