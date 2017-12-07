Now Playing
Posted: December 07, 2017

Steinem, Streep headline women's conference in Boston

FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2016 file photo, Gloria Steinem arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Steinem, Meryl Streep, Viola Davis and others are headlining a sold-out women's conference in Boston. Steinem, a feminist icon, and the Academy Award-winning actresses are scheduled to participate in the 13th annual Massachusetts Conference for Women. It opens Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center against a backdrop of expanding allegations of sexual misconduct against prominent men in Hollywood, politics and the media.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press

BOSTON —

Gloria Steinem, Meryl Streep, Viola Davis and others are headlining a sold-out women's conference in Boston.

Steinem, a feminist icon, and the Academy Award-winning actresses are scheduled to participate in the 13th annual Massachusetts Conference for Women.

It opens Thursday at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center against a backdrop of expanding allegations of sexual misconduct against prominent men in Hollywood, politics and the media.

Other participants include designer, philanthropist and author Diane von Furstenberg; Skinnygirl founder Bethenny Frankel; and Barbara Lynch, an acclaimed restaurateur and award-winning chef.

Organizers say 10,000 people are expected to attend the conference, which will be devoted to themes of leadership, networking, inspiration, professional development and personal growth.

