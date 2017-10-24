Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: October 24, 2017

'If I Stay' author Gayle Forman has new novel out in March

Comments
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 18, 2014, file photo, author and executive producer Gayle Forman attends a special screening of
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 18, 2014, file photo, author and executive producer Gayle Forman attends a special screening of "If I Stay" at the Landmark Sunshine Cinema in New York. Viking told The Associated Press on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, that Forman’s new book coming in March is called “I Have Lost My Way.” It’s the story of three alienated teens and what happens when they encounter each other in Central Park. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

NEW YORK (AP) — The author of the best-selling young adult novel "If I Stay" has a new book coming in March.

Viking told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Gayle Forman's novel is called "I Have Lost My Way." It's the story of three alienated teens and what happens when they encounter each other in Central Park.

Forman said in a statement that she had abandoned seven attempted books before building upon a phrase, "I have lost my way," that kept popping up in her mind. "If I Stay," published in 2009, was later adapted into a feature film starring Chloe Grace Moretz, Mireille Enos and Jamie Blackley.

Her other books include "Where She Went," ''I Was Here" and "Leave Me."

___

Online:

http://gayleforman.com/

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation