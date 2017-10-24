'If I Stay' author Gayle Forman has new novel out in March

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 18, 2014, file photo, author and executive producer Gayle Forman attends a special screening of "If I Stay" at the Landmark Sunshine Cinema in New York. Viking told The Associated Press on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, that Forman’s new book coming in March is called “I Have Lost My Way.” It’s the story of three alienated teens and what happens when they encounter each other in Central Park. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press