B.o.B. starts GoFundMe page to prove the Earth is flat

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 16: Recording Artist B.o.B. attends 5th Annual REVOLT TV Global Spin Awardsat The Orpheum Theatre on February 16, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

B.o.B. – or “Flat Earth Bob” as he calls himself in a new YouTube video – is determined to prove that the Earth is flat.

The Atlanta rapper has started a GoFundMe page called “Show BoB the Curve” to raise $200,000 to launch multiple satellites into space. According to the page, he will keep people updated with “step-by-step documentation of the process.”

At press time, the crowdfunding page had raised $225 from 18 people over a three-day period.

>> Read more trending news

In January 2016, B.o.B. posted a series of tweets to share his arguments that the Earth is flat. His comments drew the attention of scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson, who teasingly tweeted, “being five centuries regressed in your reasoning doesn’t mean we all can’t still like your music.”

The cities in the background are approx. 16miles apart... where is the curve ? please explain this pic.twitter.com/YCJVBdOWX7 — B.o.B (@bobatl) January 25, 2016