Posted: November 14, 2017

Stars sign on to support UNICEF World Children's Day

This combination photo shows, from left, Hugh Jackman during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 26, 2016, actress Millie Bobby Brown in New York on Oct. 31, 2017 and soccer legend David Beckham at the amfAR charity gala in Cap d'Antibes, southern France on May 25, 2017. Jackman, Brown and Beckham are among celebrities announced as participants and official supporters of the UNICEF initiative World Children’s Day on Nov. 20. (AP Photo/File)
This combination photo shows, from left, Hugh Jackman during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 26, 2016, actress Millie Bobby Brown in New York on Oct. 31, 2017 and soccer legend David Beckham at the amfAR charity gala in Cap d'Antibes, southern France on May 25, 2017. Jackman, Brown and Beckham are among celebrities announced as participants and official supporters of the UNICEF initiative World Children's Day on Nov. 20. (AP Photo/File)

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2017 file photo, Halle Bailey, left, and Chloe Bailey of Chloe x Halle attend the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York. The group will perform a new track written for the UNICEF initiative World Children’s Day on Nov. 20.

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

David Beckham, Millie Bobby Brown and Hugh Jackman are among the celebrities and world leaders announced Tuesday as participants and official supporters of the UNICEF initiative World Children's Day.

The organization said events around the globe will focus on child takeovers to mark the day on Monday. There's a gathering at the United Nations in New York where UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will welcome children. Singer-songwriters Chloe x Halle will perform a new track written for the occasion.

Young people in Geneva will take over the Palais des Nations to perform a special cover of Pink's "What About Us."

In Spain, children will join members of the soccer team FC Barcelona for a practice session.

