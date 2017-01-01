'M.A.S.H.' star William Christopher dies at 84

FILE- In this Sept. 15, 1982, file photo, cast members of the television series "M*A*S*H" from left, William Christopher, Harry Morgan, Mike Farrell, Alan Alda, and Jamie Farr, take a break on the set during taping in Los Angeles. Christopher died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. He was 84. (AP Photo/Wally Fong, File)

FILE- IN this Oct. 22, 1981, file photo, Jamie Farr, left, plugs his ears, as cast members of the 'M*A*S*H' television series cast from front left, Harry Morgan, Loretta Swit, William Christopher, and from back from left, Mike Farrell Alan Alda and David Ogden Stiers celebrate during a party on the set of the popular CBS program in Los Angeles. Christopher died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. He was 84. (AP Photo/Huynh, File)

The Associated Press

Christopher's agent Robert Malcom said the actor died at 5:10 a.m. Saturday at his home in Pasadena, California. He tells The Associated Press that Christopher's wife says her husband died peacefully.

Malcom said Christopher was diagnosed with cancer more than a year ago and had been in hospice since the beginning of the week.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara, and his two sons.

Christopher is best known for the role of Father Francis Mulcahy on "M.A.S.H.," the 1970s TV show set during the Korean War.

"Everyone adored him," said fellow "M.A.S.H." actor Loretta Swit. "A great sense of humor and a great humanitarian. He became TV's quintessential padre as Father Mulcahy on M.A.S.H. It was the most perfect casting ever known."