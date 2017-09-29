Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: September 29, 2017

Stanley Tucci to read audio for Paolo Coelho-inspired story

Comments
FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2017 file photo, Stanley Tucci poses for the photographers during a photo call for the film 'Final Portrait' at the 2017 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany. Tucci is leading an audio production inspired in part by Paulo Coelho’s “The Alchemist.” The audio producer and seller Audible Inc. told The Associated Press on Friday, Sept. 29, that Tucci will be joined by Toby Jones for “The Man On the Mountaintop,” vignettes and words of wisdom that are a “contemporary equivalent” to Coelho’s million selling novel.(AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2017 file photo, Stanley Tucci poses for the photographers during a photo call for the film 'Final Portrait' at the 2017 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany. Tucci is leading an audio production inspired in part by Paulo Coelho’s “The Alchemist.” The audio producer and seller Audible Inc. told The Associated Press on Friday, Sept. 29, that Tucci will be joined by Toby Jones for “The Man On the Mountaintop,” vignettes and words of wisdom that are a “contemporary equivalent” to Coelho’s million selling novel.(AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Oscar-nominated actor Stanley Tucci is leading an audio production inspired in part by Paulo Coelho's "The Alchemist."

The audio producer and seller Audible Inc. told The Associated Press on Friday that Tucci will be joined by Toby Jones for "The Man On the Mountaintop," vignettes and words of wisdom that are a "contemporary equivalent" to Coelho's million selling novel.

The audio-only release is based on an original script by Susan Trott.

Tucci has appeared in "The Hunger Games," ''The Devil Wears Prada" and numerous other films. He received an Academy Award nomination for best supporting actor for "The Lovely Bones."

____

This story has been corrected to show that Paolo Coelho was not involved with this project.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation