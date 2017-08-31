Spotify names most-streamed songs of summer 2017

Sergi Alexander/Getty Images/Getty Images

The remix of Luis Fonsi's song "Despacito" with Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber is popular on the charts and on Spotify.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Spotify announced this summer’s most-streamed songs across the globe Thursday, Entertainment Weekly reported. The streaming service tallied the top 30 by plays of songs on its platform.

Billboard reported that Spotify ranked streams on two charts. One for U.S. streams and another for streams around the world.

>> Read more trending news

It should be no surprise that the most-streamed song this summer was “Despacio.” The remixed song by Justin Bieber, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee has spent 16 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, tying with Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day.” The song topped both Spotify’s U.S. and world lists.

At No. 2 on the global list is is “Wild Thoughts” by DJ Khaled, Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, which is No. 3 on the U.S. list. DJ Khaled and Justin Bieber have another entry in the top five on the global list with “I’m the One,” which also features Chance the Rapper, Quavo and Lil Wayne.

French Montana and Swae Lee’s “Unforgettable” is No. 3 and No. 4 on the world and U.S. lists, respectively.

“XO TOUR Llif3” by Lil Uzi Vert is No. 2 on U.S. Spotify. At No. 5 is “Mi Gente” for the world list and “HUMBLE.” by Kendrick Lamar is No. 5 for the U.S.



Both rankings can be seen in the playlists below: