Posted: August 08, 2017

Spike Lee promotes NYC rally for Colin Kaepernick

FILE - In this combination photo, director Spike Lee, left, appears at the premiere of
FILE - In this combination photo, director Spike Lee, left, appears at the premiere of "Touched With Fire" on Feb. 10, 2016, in New York and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick appears at a news conference on Jan. 1, 2017, after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif. On Aug. 8, 2017, Lee tweeted an advertisement for an Aug. 23, 2017, rally for Kaepernick outside the NFL's New York City headquarters. (AP Photo/Files)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Spike Lee is promoting a planned rally for free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Lee tweeted an advertisement for the rally scheduled for Aug. 23 outside the NFL's headquarters in New York City. The ad misspells Kaepernick's name, omitting the first "e." Lee says on Twitter he didn't organize the protest, but adds that he supports Kaepernick and "His Stance On The Injustices In The USA."

The rally is being organized by several civil rights groups.

The former San Francisco 49er became a topic of national conversation last year for choosing to kneel instead of stand for the national anthem, citing police violence and social injustice against minorities. He parted ways with the 49ers in March and hasn't been signed by another team.

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

