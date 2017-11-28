Now Playing
Posted: November 28, 2017

Spielberg's 'The Post' crowned year's best by NBR Awards

This image released by 20th Century Fox shows actress Meryl Streep, from left, director Steven Spielberg, and actor Tom Hanks on the set of "The Post." Spielberg’s newspaper drama has been named the year’s best film by the National Board of Review, which also lavished its top acting honors on the film’s stars, Streep and Hanks. (Niko Tavernise/20th Century Fox via AP)

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK —

Steven Spielberg's newspaper drama "The Post" has been named the year's best film by the National Board of Review, which also lavished its top acting honors on the film's stars, Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks.

The group announced its picks Tuesday on Twitter. Though the organization spread its awards around, it reserved three of its top slots for Spielberg's upcoming period film about The Washington Post's publishing of the Pentagon Papers.

Jordan Peele's horror sensation "Get Out" took an award for best ensemble, as well as best directorial debut. Greta Gerwig's "Lady Bird" landed two awards: best director and best supporting actress for Laurie Metcalf.

The awards will be handed out in a January 9 gala hosted by Willie Geist.

___

This story has been corrected to show the gala will be held Jan. 9.

