Sphinx from 90-year-old movie set unearthed in California

In this Nov. 3, 2017 photo provided by the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center is a gigantic deep terra-cotta-colored head that was found recently during an excavation of the buried movie set from the 1923 Cecil B. DeMille epic film "The Ten Commandments," in Guadalupe, Calif. The 300-pound sphinx is the second recovered from the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes. After the filming DeMille ordered everything buried in the dunes 175 miles northwest of Los Angeles. (Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center via AP)

View Larger In this Nov. 2, 2017 photo provided by the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center an excavation crew uses surfboards fastened to plywood as a sled to remove a plaster sphinx head from the dunes in Guadalupe, Calif. Archaeologists working in sand dunes on the central California coast have dug up an intact plaster sphinx that was part of an Egyptian movie set built more than 90 years ago for filming of Cecil B. DeMille's 1923 epic 'The Ten Commandments.'

View Larger In this Nov. 8, 2017 photo provided by the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center, crews move an unearthed sphinx head into safekeeping, where it will be carefully restored in Guadalupe, Calif. Archaeologists working in sand dunes on the central California coast have dug up an intact plaster sphinx that was part of an Egyptian movie set built more than 90 years ago for filming of Cecil B. DeMille's 1923 epic 'The Ten Commandments.' The 300-pound sphinx is the second recovered from the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes.