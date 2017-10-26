AP Source: Drake did not submit latest album to the Grammys

FILE - In this June 26, 2017 file photo, Canadian rapper Drake arrives at the NBA Awards in New York. Drake has not submitted his latest album, “More Life,” for consideration at the 2018 Grammy Awards. A person close to the nomination process, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not allowed to publicly talk about the topic, said the multi-platinum rapper did not submit “More Life” for album of the year or best rap album. The person also said Drake did not submit any of the songs from the album to categories like song of the year, record of the year or best rap song. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Drake's "More Life" album won't earn him more Grammy Awards: The rapper didn't submit the album for consideration at the 2018 Grammys.

A person close to the nomination process, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not allowed to publicly talk about the topic, said the multi-platinum rapper did not submit "More Life" for album of the year or best rap album. The person also said Drake did not submit any of the songs from the album to categories like song of the year, record of the year or best rap song.

"More Life" was released in March and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Drake has described the album as a mixtape and playlist. The album has sold more than 2 million units, according to Nielsen Music. The album, which set streaming records when it was released, includes the Top 10 hits "Fake Love," ''Passionfruit" and "Portland."

Representatives for the rapper and the Recording Academy didn't reply to emails seeking comment.

Nominees in the 83 Grammy categories will be officially announced on Nov. 28. In the best rap album category, nominees could include releases by Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Migos, DJ Khaled, J. Cole and others. Drake could earn nominations for songs where he is the featured guest.

Drake is a three-time Grammy winner, picking up best rap album for 2011's "Take Care" as well as best rap solo performance and best rap song for "Hotline Bling" earlier this year, and has been nominated 35 times.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York on Jan. 28. Songs and albums released between Oct. 1, 2016 and Sept. 30, 2017 are eligible for nomination.