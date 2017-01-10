Now Playing
Posted: January 10, 2017

Solange calls Beyonce 'master class' for musical success

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2011, file photo, Beyonce Knowles, center left, sits with her sister Solange Knowles during the presentation of Vera Wang's Spring 2012 collection in New York. Beyonce interviewed Solange for Interview magazine in a conversation published online on Jan. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2011, file photo, Beyonce Knowles, center left, sits with her sister Solange Knowles during the presentation of Vera Wang's Spring 2012 collection in New York. Beyonce interviewed Solange for Interview magazine in a conversation published online on Jan. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

The Associated Press

Beyonce talked to Solange for a piece in Interview magazine published online Tuesday. Beyonce acknowledged to Solange that talking to her sister for an interview was "a bit strange," but added that she was her sister's "biggest fan."

Solange told her sister she "got to have a lot of practice" working on her music in their Houston home, telling Beyonce their mother "always taught us to be in control of our voice and our bodies and our work."

When Beyonce asked how she did as a big sister, Solange gave her a positive review, calling her "the most patient, loving, wonderful sister ever."

