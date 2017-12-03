Now Playing
Posted: December 03, 2017

'SNL': Trump meets ghosts of Flynn, Billy Bush, Putin, Hillary Clinton in 'Christmas Carol' parody

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1732 -- Pictured: (l-r) Alec Baldwin as President Donald J. Trump, Mikey Day as Michael Flynn during "White House Cold Open" in Studio 8H on Saturday, December 2, 2017 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEW YORK —

"Saturday Night Live" gave President Donald Trump's White House a "Christmas Carol" spin in the latest episode's cold open.

Trump reacts to Flynn's guilty plea by slamming Hillary Clinton, 'rigged system'

In the sketch, which quickly shot to the top spot on YouTube's trending videos list early Sunday, Alec Baldwin's Trump got a holiday visit from "Ghost of Witness Flipped" Michael Flynn (Mikey Day), Billy Bush (Alex Moffat), Russian President Vladimir Putin (Beck Bennett) and Hillary Clinton (Kate McKinnon).

"You have no idea how long I've wanted to say this: Lock him up!" McKinnon's Clinton said while pointing at Flynn (Day) and cackling.

