'SNL' slams former cast member Al Franken on 'Weekend Update'

Al Franken Accused Of Groping A Woman In 2006

Int his image provided by the U.S. Army, sportscaster Leeann Tweeden and then-comedian Al Franken meet and greet military members during an autograph signing session of the USO Sergeant Major of the Army's 2006 Hope and Freedom Tour in Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Dec. 14, 2006. Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., apologized Nov. 16, 2017, after Tweeden accused him of forcibly kissing her during the 2006 USO tour. Colleagues, including fellow Democrats, urged a Senate ethics investigation. Tweeden also accused Franken of posing for a photo with his hands on her breasts as she slept, while both were performing for military personnel two years before Franken was elected to the Senate. (Sgt. Thomas Day/U.S. Army 40th via AP)

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

"Saturday Night Live" slammed Sen. Al Franken just days after Los Angeles news anchor Leeann Tweeden accused the Minnesota Democrat and former "SNL" cast member of groping and kissing her without her consent during a 2006 USO tour.

Colin Jost and Michael Che took aim at the comedian-turned-senator during the show's "Weekend Update" segment.

"Thursday is Thanksgiving, and there is so much to be thankful for this year – unless you're a human woman," Jost said before showing a photo of Franken smiling as he appears to grope Tweeden's chest.

"Now, I know this photo looks bad, but remember: It also is bad," Jost continued. "And sure, this was taken before Franken ran for public office, but it was also taken after he was a sophomore in high school. It's pretty hard to be like, 'Oh, come on. He didn't know any better; he was only 55!'"

“SNL” takes on Senator, and former SNLer, Al Franken. pic.twitter.com/AfeYfkCykh — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) November 19, 2017

Che added: "And without even looking, you can bet that President Trump called out Al Franken and not Roy Moore, who's accused of way worse, by the way. But Franken is a liberal and Trump and Moore are conservatives, and in this country, everybody has to pick a side – except for me. I think they're all [expletive]."

